England head coach Brendon McCullum is in awe of Indian batter Abhishek Sharma after the youngster played a match-winning 135-run knock against the visitors on Sunday (Feb 2) in the final T20I. Abhishek, who has been a regular member of the Indian T20I side, completed his ton in just 37 balls as India registered a massive 150-run win over England. The innings was also the highest for any Indian batter in the format as the hosts pocketed the series 4-1.

Advertisment

McCullum in awe of Abhishek

"First and foremost, the innings we saw from Abhishek is as good an innings as we've ever witnessed in T20 cricket. He's not just doing it against any attack, he's doing it against four guys who bowl 90mph and an absolute gun leg-spinner," McCullum said.

In an explosive innings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Abhishek broke several records, including the most sixes and highest T20I individual score for India. His innings propelled India to 247/9 before bundling out England for 97, registering the biggest win for the hosts.

Advertisment

Abhishek’s ton was the second fastest for India in the T20I format, behind Rohit Sharma’s record of 35-ball hundred.

ALSO READ | Manchester City spend whopping $224mn in winter transfer window despite financial charges



Attention turns to the ODI series

Advertisment

Having won the T20I series 4-1, India will now look to replicate the same form in the ODI format as they take on England in a three-match series starting on Thursday (Feb 6). The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma as they look to build momentum for Champions Trophy 2025. The eight-nation tournament will start on Feb 19 while India begin their campaign on Feb 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The England series will be a good warm-up for the Indian side as all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and skipper Rohit. Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the ODI series but is likely to be available for the Champions Trophy 2025.