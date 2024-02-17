Former India captain Anil Kumble has praised star batter Shubman Gill and advised him to keep his aggressive nature after India extended their second innings lead on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test against England. Gill, who has drawn criticism in recent times for batting approach is unbeaten on 65 at Day 3 and looks on course for his second hundred of the five-match Test series against England. According to Kumble, Gill should have good composure and praised him for his approach during the second innings of the Rajkot Test.

Kumble opines on Gill

"I think Shubman Gill, when his intent is aggressive, I think he's a much better player. He's looking to score runs and that's the way he plays. But when he gets subdued that's when his feet doesn't move and then he goes hard at the ball. But today it was a fantastic," Kumble said while speaking on the broadcast.

"We saw two senior pros taking India to safety in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Jadeja. And in the second innings, these two young players certainly put India ahead of England," said Kumble. × So far in the series, Gill has scored 226 runs from five innings and will look to step in after Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt. The Mumbai batter scored 104 and laid the foundation for India’s good start to their second innings on Day 3.

England starting the day at 207/2 lost Ben Duckett (153) early in the first session while Root (18) and Jonny Bairstow (0) also departed cheap. India entered Day 3 with no Ashwin as the spinner withdrew from the match due to personal reasons. India in the second session of Day 3 bowled out England for 319 with the visitors adding just 112 runs to their overnight total. Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also bagged a couple of wickets for the visits.