IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Virat and Co.'s predicted XI, will Ravichandran Ashwin return?

Team India will high on confidence after taking an unassailable lead in the five-match series after thrashing hosts England in the fourth Test at the Oval. Virat and Co. will take on Joe Root's England in the fifth Test that will take place in Manchester.

England will be looking to bounce back and end the series levelled to spare the embarrassment, whereas, Team India will be placing its best playing XI for securing atleast a draw to take the Pataudi Trophy home and winning a crucial away win that will help them in the World Test Championship.

Team India might tweak their playing XI in order to take their in-form players forward. India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is struggling with the bat currently. Despite his knock of 61 runs at Lord's, Rahane has failed to score for the Men in Blue.

With options like Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, India could witness a change in its batting order. In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin could feature in the fifth and final Test against England. With the pace department looking really strong, Ravindra Jadeja could lose his spot for Ravichandran Ashwin to come in.

India's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane/Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah