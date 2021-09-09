IND vs ENG, 5th Test - Another member of India's support staff tests positive for Covid-19: Reports

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Sep 09, 2021, 03:57 PM(IST)

India's Umesh Yadav (C) celebrates with teammates after bowling England's captain Joe Root for 21 runs during play on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London on September 2, 2021. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

According to the reports, the latest case for the dreaded virus was detected after a fresh round of testing that was held on Wednesday evening. 

Another member from Team India's support staff has tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. Due to this, Virat and Co.'s training session on the eve of the final Test match has been cancelled. 

In a report by ESPNcricinfo, Indian players have been asked to stay in their hotel rooms until further notice. 

According to the reports, the latest case for the dreaded virus was detected after a fresh round of testing that was held on Wednesday evening. 

(More to follow)

