IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Team India will look to end the five-match T20I series with a win as they take on England in Mumbai on Sunday (Feb 2). Suryakumar Yadav's side has been near-perfect in the series having lost only once. England will look to end the series on a high before turning attention to the ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the final T20I between hosts India and England, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

When is the India vs England 5th T20I match?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be played on Sunday (Feb 2).

Which stadium will host the India vs England 5th T20I match?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India vs England 5th T20I match start?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM local time on Sunday (Feb 2) with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM local time.

Where to watch the India vs England 5th T20I match on TV?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be telecast on the Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs England 5th T20I Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohd Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harisht Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakrabarthy and Washington Sundar.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood