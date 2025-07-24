/IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Pant's injury opens door for former CSK player and not Ishan Kishan-Reports

In a significant turn of events, India have called up Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan as a cover for the injured Rishabh Pant for the rest of the Test series against England. Pant suffered an injury on his toe on the first day of the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester after he was hit on his right foot off Chris Woakes ball.

The Indian vice-captain, who was in pain, retired hurt for 37 and was straightaway taken for further medical examination. After Pant suffered injury, several media reports claimed Ishan Kishan is likely to be included in the team as cover. However, a recent report in Times of India claimed Kishan, who played for India A against England Lions, suffered an ankle injury and won't be available.

“Jagadeesan got a call in the afternoon from the BCCI, informing him about his selection in the Indian team for the Test tour of England. He is simply waiting for his visa at this point of time. All other formalities have been cleared,” the source was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

"Jagadeesan was very happy following his selection in the squad. However, he is simply going through his normal routine at this point of time. Jagadeesan came for his regular practice session after getting the news update and went through the drills," the source further added.



Meanwhile, Pant came out to bat on Day 2 after being given the all-clear by the BCCI medical team. "Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. “Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” BCCI posted on X.