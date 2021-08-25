IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: When and where to watch third Test between India vs England?

Team India will be running high on confidence as they take on hosts England in the third Test match at Headingly, Leeds on Wednesday (August 25). The Men in Blue are up by 1-0 in the five-match series. Virat and Co.'s recent win at Lord's showcased an all-around performance to beat the hosts by 151 runs on the final day. Kohli-led India will be wary of not losing steam in the remainder of the series and will aim for an unassailable 2-0 lead. The pitch conditions will favour the seamers and also a good batting pitch. India might go ahead with four seamers and one spinner. Out of the last eight matches played at the venue, seven have produced a result and the team batting first has won four times.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 3rd Test:

Where will the 3rd Test between India and England take place?

The 3rd Test between India and England will take place at Headingley, Leeds.

At what time does the 3rd Test between India and England begin?

The 3rd Test between India and England will begin at 03:30 PM IST on Wednesday (August 25th). The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and England?

The 3rd Test between India and England will be aired live on SONY SIX channels.