India vs England 2021, 3rd Test: Pitch conditions at Headingly, Leeds weather report and stats

Team India will be running high on confidence as they take on hosts England in the third Test match at Headingly, Leeds on Wednesday (August 25). The Men in Blue are up by 1-0 in the five-match series.

Virat and Co.'s recent win at Lord's showcased an all-around performance to beat the hosts by 151 runs on the final day. Kohli-led India will be wary of not losing steam in the remainder of the series and will aim for an unassailable 2-0 lead.

India and England have played six Test matches at the Headingly. Let's take a look at the stats:

STATS:

Out of the six matches played between India and England, the hosts have won three out of the six contests. One match ended in a draw and India have won two contests.

But, India have enjoyed some success in the past two Headingley Test matches against England. The Men in Blue won the 2002 and 1986 Tests against England, so Virat and Co. do have a chance to take a 2-0 lead.

PITCH CONDITIONS:

The conditions will favour the seamers and also a good batting pitch. India might go ahead with four seamers and one spinner. Out of the last eight matches played at the venue, seven have produced a result and the team batting first has won four times.

WEATHER CONDITIONS:

Good news for all the cricket fans as the chances of rain at Headingly are minimal. The first day will be mostly sunny with cloud cover early.

PREDICTED XI:

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood/Craig Overton, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj