From Pat Cummins to Richardson: Cricketing superstars who are set to miss IPL 2021

Several cricketing stars have pulled out of the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. Let's take a look at all the stars set to miss the cash-rich league:

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' wife is pregnant with the child due during the second phase of the tournament. The KKR star expressed that it looks impossible to participate in the tournament with travel restrictions and a quarantine setup.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I don’t think I will go for the IPL. Haven’t made an official call, but Becky, my partner, is pregnant, and our baby is due right in the middle of the IPL," he said.

"There are also travel restrictions on getting back to Australia. There’s two weeks quarantine, and there’s also quarantine going into the UAE. So it’s going to be tough to go and play there," he added.

(Photograph:Twitter)