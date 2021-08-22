From Pat Cummins to Richardson: Cricketing superstars who are set to miss IPL 2021

Pat Cummins' wife is pregnant with the child due during the second phase of the tournament. The KKR star expressed that it looks impossible to participate in the tournament with travel restrictions and a quarantine setup.
"Unfortunately, at this stage, I don’t think I will go for the IPL. Haven’t made an official call, but Becky, my partner, is pregnant, and our baby is due right in the middle of the IPL," he said.
"There are also travel restrictions on getting back to Australia. There’s two weeks quarantine, and there’s also quarantine going into the UAE. So it’s going to be tough to go and play there," he added.
Jos Buttler (Photo- IPL)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday (August 21) announced that wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who is a crucial part of the Sanju Samson-led side, will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Giving the reason behind the withdrawal, the franchise informed on its official Twitter handle that Buttler and his wife Louise are expecting a second child soon.
On the same post, Rajasthan Royals wished the cricketer as they wrote, "Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily."
Adam Zampa
Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga will be part of RCB for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. Hasaranga was the player of the series in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.
The Aussie was unavailable for the first leg of the tournament also.
Jhye Richardson
Punjab Kings have signed Australian pacer Nathan Ellis after two of their star Aussie pacers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith were ruled out of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings)
Punjab Kings took to Twitter to confirm the signing on Friday. “We were not aware of the fitness status of Jhye and Riley until yesterday,” the PBKS team’s CEO Satish Menon was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.