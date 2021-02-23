IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch the pink-ball Test?

Team India are set to lock horns with England in the third Test on Wednesday at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat and Co. will be high on confidence after a recent win at the Chepauk.

The much-talked-about Test series between India and England is locked at 1-1 following the first two Tests with the next match – pink-ball Test – scheduled to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24. Team India cannot afford to lose another match as they would bow out of the finals of the World Test Championship.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Umesh in, Kuldeep out? Team India's probable XI for pink-ball Test

When and what time will India vs England 3rd Test begin?

India vs English 3rd Test will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 3rd Test take place?

India vs England 3rd Test match will be held at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 3rd Test in India?

India vs England 3rd Test will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test?

Other than the Star Sports Network's platforms, the India vs England 3rd Test match will be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

What are the squads for India vs England 3rd Test?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

England squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.