IND vs ENG 3rd Test: England's Mark Wood upbeat about solid outing if ball moves around in Ahmedabad

England pacer Mark Wood reckons that his side, boasting one of the devastating pace attacks in the cricket world, can be upbeat about their chances in the upcoming pink-ball Test against India, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad from February 24, given the ball moves around.

The four-Test series is firmly locked at 1-1 after the end of the first two Tests. The final two Tests of the series will be played at the new 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Wood is hopeful of a seamer-friendly pitch.

"As soon as the ball moves, we know how good our seam bowlers can be. We've got good depth there, good skills and two of the best-ever (James Anderson and Stuart Broad).

"Hopefully, if the ball does move and it is seamer-friendly we can be very confident going into the game," Wood said during a virtual interaction on Friday.

Wood joined the England squad, along with Jonny Bairstow, ahead of the third Test. While spinners have dominated the first two Test matches, pacers are expected to pick the majority of wickets in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad.

"We've been bowling with them in the nets - they have swung quite a bit and they've lasted longer which was interesting to see," said Wood.

"With the ball, as soon as it moves, every one of the bowlers from the past couple of months is dying to get it in their hand. I'm not the only one who's trying to get hold of it.

"The wickets in the nets have been a bit green and had good pace and carry too. I don't know if that's anything to go by or whether it's a bit of a trick."

Recently, Wood pulled his name out of the IPL 2021 auction due to family reasons. However, the English paceman called it "very difficult decision" but the one he is comfortable with.

"Obviously there have been some big names going for big money and it's great for them. It's life-changing money which is why it was such a difficult decision for me," he said.

"First and foremost, it was for my family. I'm going to spend six weeks here in India and it would have been another eight weeks on top of that. The second reason, of course, is being ready for England.

"I don't want my body to fail me or be a bit bruised mentally or physically for the back end of the year when it's the World Cup and Ashes, or in the summer when it's a big series against India at home.

"Although it's life-changing money and an opportunity, I'm comfortable with my decision and I hope it serves me well in the long term."