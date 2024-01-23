IND vs ENG 1st Test Tickets Online: How to book tickets for India vs England Test; Check step-by-step guide

IND vs ENG 1st Test Tickets Online: India will clash with England in a five-match Test series, starting 25 January 2024 in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Ben Stokes-led England has arrived in India after an extensive training camp.

India vs England Test Series will be a promising spectacle for the fans as England will look forward to challenging India's formidable record in Tests at home. For 11 years, the Men in Blue have not lost a Test series on their home ground. Their last defeat was in 2012 when England emerged victorious with a 2-1 in the four-match Test series.

Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally, the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, has announced free entry for the families of Indian Armed Forces personnel.



🧑‍💻 India vs. England Test match tickets go on sale from 18th Jan 2024 in Paytm Insider App.



🎟️ Offline tickets available at Gymkhana starting from the 22nd Jan 2024.



👨‍🏫 25k students get complimentary passes with free food!



Families of Indian Armed Forces personnel will receive free entry.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: How to book India vs England Test Series tickets?

Here's a step-by-step guide to book tickets for the upcoming India vs England 1st Test match from 25-29 January 2024.

STEP 1: Go to www.insider.in

STEP 2: Change your location to Hyderabad on the website.

STEP 3: Under trending events, you'll find the link to book tickets for "IDFC FIRST Bank Series 1st Test: India vs England, Hyderabad." Click on it. It will direct you to another page.

STEP 4: If you wish to buy the tickets, click "Buy Now."

STEP 5: Select your preferred date between 25-29 January 2024.

Note: If you wish to buy the ticket for more than one day, buy the tickets separately. For instance, the ticket for 25 January will not be applicable on the other days. If you want to purchase tickets for all five days, buy the Season Ticket.

STEP 6: After selecting the dates, click on "BOOK."

STEP 7: Select your preferred seat or filter seats by price.

STEP 8: Select the number of seats you want to buy. One person can buy up to ten tickets.

STEP 9: Click on "Buy."

STEP 10: If you haven't logged in on the Insider app/website yet, do it by entering your email or using Paytm.

Enter your pickup details. According to the official website of Paytm Insider, you can pick up your physical ticket from Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad, Telangana, 500003, from 21-24 January 2024. You can also get the directions to the venue on this website. Then click on "CONTINUE."

STEP 12: Review your order summary and ticket details.

STEP 13: After reviewing and entering the details, pay for the tickets using online payment methods. You'll receive the tickets on your email.