IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming: India and England will square off in a five-match Test series starting on Thursday, January 25. After thrashing England by 3-0 in the recent T20I series, India will look forward to continuing the winning spree. The five-match Test series is expected to conclude on March 7 after matches at various locations in India - Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

The last time England won a test series in India was in 2012, under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. On the Indian side, it’s been 11 long seasons since it has tasted a series defeat at home in Test cricket.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming series:

India vs England Test Live Streaming 2024

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: When and where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England Test Series 2024?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England Test Series 2024?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: When will the India vs England Test Series 2024 start?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will start from 25 January.

IND vs ENG Test series 2024: When will the India vs England Test Series 2024 end?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will end on 7 March.

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024: How many matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024?

A total of five matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Schedule

Check out the full schedule of the India vs England Test Series 2024 below.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Thursday, 25 January at 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Friday, 02 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Thursday, 15 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Friday, 23 February 9:30 am IST

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Thursday, 7 March 9:30 am IST

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Squad

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach