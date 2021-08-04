IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England?

England and India will lock horns in a five-match Test series that is set to get in progress on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The two sides are coming into this series subsequent to baffling losses against New Zealand in a home Test series and the World Test Championship Final, individually. Both the teams will kick start the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The Indian cricket team, currently placed at second position in ICC Test rankings, will confront the fourth positioned England.

Here are all the details about the time, place, live streaming of England vs India, first Test:

When to watch England vs India, 1st Test?

The 1st Test between England and India will begin at 3:30 PM IST on August 4th and the toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs India, 1st Test?

The England vs India, 1st Test match is set to take place at Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham

Where will England vs India, 1st Test be live-streamed?

The England vs India, 1st Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Where will England vs India, 1st Test be telecasted?

The England vs India, 1st Test match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.