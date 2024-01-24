IND vs ENG 1st Test: Check predicted playing XI for India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad

IND vs ENG 1st Test Predicted Playing XI: India is all set to play their first Test match against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (Jan 25). It will be a tough challenge for the English cricket team.

India has been an extremely dominant force in their home conditions, and they haven't lost a Test series since 2012. Interestingly, England is the last team that has won a Test series in India. They did it under the captaincy of Alastair Cook.

India will face a strong challenge from England in the upcoming Test series, as Virat Kohli, a crucial middle-order batsman, has withdrawn from the first two matches for personal reasons.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested that the matter be kept private. The question on everyone's mind is who will replace Kohli in the Indian team.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test: Check full weather forecast and pitch report for Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

Several options are available for the Men in Blue, with Shreyas Iyer being one of the ideal candidates. Iyer is known for his incredible prowess against spin bowling, which could work in his favour. Alternatively, KL Rahul could be a viable option to bat in the number four position, depending on the conditions and match situation.

England has made a bold decision by selecting three spinners in their bowling XI. They have decided to bench James Anderson and instead have chosen Mark Wood to accompany Jack Leach, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Hartly.

India may also consider the same strategy, but it would be a daring move, especially after the impressive performance of Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

If India decides to go with two pacers, they will choose between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. In a pre-match press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his temptation to select Kuldeep. But he added that Axar Patel can provide batting depth in case of a top-order collapse.

India's Predicted Playing XI in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Predicted Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach