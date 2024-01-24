India vs England 1st Test: Check full weather forecast and pitch report for Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

IND vs ENG 1st Test Weather And Pitch Report: India will kickstart their home cycle of the World Test Championship 2023-25 as they clash with England in a five-match Test series, starting Thursday (Jan 25). Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the 1st Test between India and England.

The Men in Blue lost the World Test Championship 2021-23 Final to Australia. Meanwhile, England lost to Australia in Ashes 2023. Both cricketing nations will look for stability in the upcoming tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather and pitch report for India vs England 1st Test.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been batting-friendly. Moreover, it has always favoured fast bowlers instead of spinners.

The venue in Hyderabad hosted the last Test between India and West Indies. India emerged victorious in the match by ten wickets, and the game ended in three days.

India has three spinners in the bowling attack. However, the fast bowler, Umesh Yadav, dominated the Test match against West Indies.

The venue has hosted five Tests so far. In these matches, the team batting first and the team chasing have scored equal wins. India has participated in four of these five matches, and a visiting team has never won a match at the venue. Furthermore, India scored a whopping 687/6 against Bangladesh in 2017.

India vs England 1st Test Weather Forecast

The weather forecast from Thursday (Jan 25) to Monday (Jan 29) predicts warm and dry weather conditions throughout the match days. Rain will not play a spoilsport in any of the match days. On most days, there will be hazy sunshine.

According to AccuWeather, the maximum temperature on Thursday (Jan 25) will be 31 degrees Celsius, and the probability of precipitation is two cent.

Here's the weather forecast for all five days:

Thursday (Jan 25)

Maximum temperature: 31 degrees Celsius

Probability of precipitation: two per cent

Friday (Jan 26)

Maximum temperature: 30 degrees Celsius

Probability of precipitation: one per cent

Saturday (Jan 27)

Maximum temperature: 31 degrees Celsius

Probability of precipitation: one per cent

Sunday (Jan 28)

Maximum temperature: 30 degrees Celsius

Probability of precipitation: zero per cent

Monday (Jan 29)

Maximum temperature: 31 degrees Celsius

Probability of precipitation: one per cent