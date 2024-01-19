IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Weather and pitch report from Bloemfontein ahead of India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN weather & pitch report, U19 World Cup 2024: The 2024 ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup kick-started on January 19 in South Africa. The defending champions India will start its campaign on Saturday (Jan 20) against Bangladesh.

The match between India and Bangladesh is slated to take place at 1:30 pm IST at the Manguang Oval Cricket Ground in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Both teams are in Group A with Ireland and the US.

After winning their first championship in 2002 under Mohammad Kaif, Indian teams went on to win the U-19 World Cup in 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won the U-19 World Cup only one time in 2020.

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions on Saturday at Bloemfontein will favour the match as there is no forecast for rain. The weather will be bright and sunny minimum temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be a decent 30 per cent with 13 km/h of wind speed.

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Pitch report

The pitch in Bloemfontein is known to be good for batting. Batters have scored heaps of runs at this wicket. The team that bats first on this ground should look to post a total of around 300-320 on the board. Anything below 300 will be a chaseable score.

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Full squads

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: When is the India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match?- Date

The India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday (Jan 20).

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Where the India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match will be played?- Venue

The India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Manguang Oval Cricket Ground in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: When the India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match will start?- Time

The India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match is slated for 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match?

The live-streaming of India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Where to live-telecast the India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Bangladesh Under19 World Cup 2024 match can be live-telecast on Star Sports Network.