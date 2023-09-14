IND vs BAN live streaming: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh live on mobile, TV laptop

IND vs BAN live streaming: India and Bangladesh will meet in Match 6 of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Friday (Sep 5).

Team India is already in the finals of the tournament after defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in back-to-back matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is out of the tournament and will play their last match against India.

India is likely to stick with the same playing XI for the match unless they want to give Shreyas Iyer a chance to get some match practice before the World Cup. Considering that Bangladesh are almost out of the tournament and have no chance of making it to the finals, they might consider giving opportunities to other players so that they can gain match practice before the upcoming World Cup in 2023.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between India and Bangladesh:

IND vs BAN: India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 live-streaming details

When is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will be played on September 15.

What time does the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh start?- Time

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh being played?- Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India vs Bangladesh will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 live in India for free?

Fans can livestream the match between India vs Bangladesh for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

