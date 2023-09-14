IND vs BAN Asia Cup match: Head-to-head record of India vs Bangladesh, pitch report, weather update

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: India and Bangladesh will square off in the 12th match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament on Friday (Sep 15) at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo, India. The Men in Blue has already booked the final spot in the tournament after defeating both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in its last matches.

India defeated Pakistan with a whooping 228 runs and Sir Lanka by 41 runs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, it already out of the tournament after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. The only match they won in the stage was against Afghanistan.

Ahead of tomorrow’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record

India and Bangladesh have met in 40 ODI matches with India winning 31 matches and Bangladesh only 7. Hence, the head-to-head tally of India and Bangladesh stands at 31-7.

Total matches played- 40

Won by India- 31

Won by Bangladesh- 7

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium has been one that is preferred by the batters. Hence, posting a big total on the cards cannot be ruled out. Therefore, opting to bat first could prove to be an optimal decision at this venue.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Weather update

Rain prediction for September 15 in Colombo indicates the likelihood of thunderstorms overnight and during the morning hours from 8 am to 9 am. The threat of thunderstorms re-emerging at 3 PM further complicates matters.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (BAN): Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh match details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Match 12, Asia Cup 2023

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: Friday, September 15, 3:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

