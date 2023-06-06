IND vs AUS WTC Final: How & where to watch World Test Championship Final 2023 LIVE on TV, mobile & laptop

WTC 2023 Final Live: Australia will square off with India at The Oval, London, in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final from June 7 to 11. Team India has already reached London and has started their practice session at the venue. Recently, the BCCI shared images of the Men in Blue hitting the ground on Twitter. The tweet said, "Hello from the Oval." The Aussies finished first in the World Test Championship points table with 152 points, while India finished in the second spot with 127 points. Australia will play its maiden WTC final against India, which lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton in the WTC 2021 final. ICC has released the list of broadcasters for the most-awaited WTC final match.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023. How to watch WTC 2023 Final between India & Australia Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 on TV in India?

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final live streaming in India?