IND vs AUS WTC Final: How & where to watch World Test Championship Final 2023 LIVE on TV, mobile & laptop
Story highlights
WTC 2023 Final Live: Australia will square off with India at The Oval, London, in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final from June 7 to 11. Team India has already reached London and has started their practice session at the venue. Check the live streaming details here.
WTC 2023 Final Live: Australia will square off with India at The Oval, London, in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final from June 7 to 11. Team India has already reached London and has started their practice session at the venue. Recently, the BCCI shared images of the Men in Blue hitting the ground on Twitter. The tweet said, "Hello from the Oval." The Aussies finished first in the World Test Championship points table with 152 points, while India finished in the second spot with 127 points. Australia will play its maiden WTC final against India, which lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton in the WTC 2021 final. ICC has released the list of broadcasters for the most-awaited WTC final match.
Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023.
How to watch WTC 2023 Final between India & Australia
Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 on TV in India?
Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final live streaming in India?
India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is ₹1,499/year, and Disney+ Hotstar Super is ₹899/year. Those who wish to watch the match live on the app can buy the subscription directly from their website. You can also buy the subscription using Jio and Airtel prepaid plans for any Jio or Airtel retail store.
|Territory
|TV Broadcaster
|Digital Streaming
|India
|Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
|Disney+Hotstar
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbitholebd
|Afghanistan
|RTA Sport
|Rtssport.live
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports
|skysportnow
|Sub Saharan Africa
|Supersport
|DStv
|UK & ROI
|SKY Sports Cricket
|Sky Go & Now
|USA
|Willow
|Hotstar, ESPN+
|Canada
|Willow
|Hotstar
|Singapore
|Hotstar
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo, ICC.tv
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|Flow Sports
|Fiji
Papua New Guinea
Solomons
Samoa
Cook Islands
Vanuatu
American Samoa
Kiribati
Tuvalu
Niue
Tokelau
Tahiti
New Caledonia
French Polynesia
Wallis and Futuna
Tonga and Nauru
|TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel)
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives
|Star Sports 1
|Yupp TV
|UAE
|Etisalat - CricLife
|Switch TV
|Rest Of the World
|ICC.tv
