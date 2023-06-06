ugc_banner

IND vs AUS WTC Final: How & where to watch World Test Championship Final 2023 LIVE on TV, mobile & laptop

London, EnglandEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

BCCI shared images of the Men in Blue hitting the ground on Twitter. The tweet said, "Hello from the Oval." Photograph:(Others)

WTC 2023 Final Live: Australia will square off with India at The Oval, London, in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final from June 7 to 11. Team India has already reached London and has started their practice session at the venue. Check the live streaming details here.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023. 

How to watch WTC 2023 Final between India & Australia

Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 on TV in India?

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final live streaming in India?

India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is ₹1,499/year, and Disney+ Hotstar Super is ₹899/year. Those who wish to watch the match live on the app can buy the subscription directly from their website. You can also buy the subscription using Jio and Airtel prepaid plans for any Jio or Airtel retail store.
 

Territory TV Broadcaster Digital Streaming
India Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada		 Disney+Hotstar
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbitholebd
Afghanistan RTA Sport Rtssport.live
New Zealand Sky Sports skysportnow
Sub Saharan Africa Supersport DStv
UK & ROI SKY Sports Cricket Sky Go & Now
USA Willow Hotstar, ESPN+
Canada Willow Hotstar
Singapore   Hotstar
Australia Fox Sports Kayo, ICC.tv
Caribbean Flow Sports Flow Sports
Fiji
Papua New Guinea
Solomons
Samoa
Cook Islands
Vanuatu
American Samoa
Kiribati
Tuvalu
Niue
Tokelau
Tahiti
New Caledonia
French Polynesia
Wallis and Futuna
Tonga and Nauru		 TVWAN, TVWAN Action (Digicel)  
Pakistan   Yupp TV
Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives Star Sports 1 Yupp TV
UAE Etisalat - CricLife Switch TV
Rest Of the World   ICC.tv

