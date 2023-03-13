IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final match date, time, venue, squad; All you need to know about India vs Australia match

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final: The world of cricket is abuzz with excitement as New Zealand claimed a nail-biting victory over Sri Lanka on Monday, securing India's spot in the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row. The stakes were high as Sri Lanka needed to win the ongoing Test series 2-0 to keep their WTC campaign alive, but New Zealand's triumph has ensured that India will qualify even if their last Test match against Australia ends in a draw.

Australia had already secured their place in the WTC final by winning the third test against India in Indore, leaving only one spot up for grabs. All eyes were on the Christchurch game, and the intensity was palpable as the two teams fought fiercely till the final ball.

Sri Lanka's loss against New Zealand in the first Test match sealed their fate, and they were unable to keep their WTC campaign alive. India, on the other hand, can now breathe a sigh of relief as they gear up to take on Australia in the much-awaited WTC final. The WTC points table saw a lot of movement, and Sri Lanka had a chance to overtake India if they had won the series against New Zealand with a 2-0 whitewash.

However, New Zealand's victory has put an end to that possibility, and India will remain in the second position on the WTC points table even if they end the ongoing Test series against Australia at 2-1.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 match details

Australia and India have qualified for the grand finale of the World Test Championship 2023. The match is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2023. The venue of the match is the Kensington Ovak in the UK. The match is expected to start at 10:00 AM local time or 3:30 PM IST.

WTC updated points table

Australia and India are dominating the WTC points table by securing the number 1 and 2 spots respectively. If India manages to end the final Test match against Australia in a draw, Australia will maintain its lead in the points table. IND VS AUS WTC 2023 final full squad

India Probable Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Probable Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Pat Cummins (c)

When will IND vs AUS WTC final match be played?

IND vs AUS WTC final match will be played on June 7, 2023.

Where will IND vs AUS WTC final match be played?

IND vs AUS WTC final match will be played at the Kensington Ovak in the UK.

What time will IND vs AUS WTC final match start?

IND vs AUS WTC final match will start at 10:00 AM local time or 3:30 PM IST.