IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Weather report from Chennai- Will rain play a spoilsport in India-Australia match?

IND vs AUS weather report: India is all set to start its 2023 ICC World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday (Oct 8) in the fifth match of the tournament. The match is slated to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 2:00 pm IST.

The spiritual home of cricket in the state since the start of the Presidency matches in 1916, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, noted for its sporting pitches. Better known as Chepauk, taken from the area of its existence, the first Test played here was in 1933-34 between Douglas Jardine's England and CK Nayudu's India.

For long, Test matches at Chepauk were synonymous with the Pongal (Harvest) festival. There have been records galore at this venue.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Weather report from Chennai

Chennai has been seeing rain for some time now. Since last four days, good rains have been recorded over the capital city Tamil Nadu. Moreover, during the last 24 hours, Nungambakkam saw 11 mm of rains.

Many showers are expected to continue over Chennai for the next couple of day as condition are favourable. A spell of thunderstorms is expected tomorrow as well during the latter half of the day as well.

These rains are clashing with the India vs Australia World Cup Match, which is to be played tomorrow.

Due to these rains, there may be a short disruption in the game as well. Rains may not be heavy and will be light in nature only but a small hindrance in the game cannot be ruled out as rainfall will be seen in the second half only.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Match details

Match: India Vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 5

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, October 8, 2:00 PM (IST)

