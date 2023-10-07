IND vs AUS Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- India vs Australia pitch report, weather update, live streaming

IND vs AUS head-to-head: The 2023 World Cup kick-started on Thursday with the first match between India and Australia. The fifth clash of the tournament will take place on Sunday (Oct 8) between India and Australia. The game is slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

India will start its campaign on Sunday with first match of the tournament against Australia. Australia, one of the most powerful teams in the tournament, is led by Pat Cummins. While India showcased good performance in recent campaigns, Australia displayed awesome performance in warm-up matches.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: India vs Australia head-to-head stats

A total of 149 matches have taken place between India and Australia in the ODI format. India has won 56 matches while Australia has won 83 matches.

Total matches played: 149

Matches won by India: 56

Matches won by Australia: 83

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Pitch report

It is generally dry and provides a grip for spinners. The pitch tends to slow down a bit towards the latter half of the game which makes it difficult for batting in the second innings. Winning the toss and batting first would be an ideal choice at this ground.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Weather update

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to reach 34°C. At night, the temperature is likely to drop to 29°C. While we might see passing showers during the game, the chances of a complete washout look bleak.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: India vs Australia probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey/Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c)

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: India vs Australia match details

Match: India vs Australia, Match 5, World Cup 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, October 8, 2:00 pm IST

