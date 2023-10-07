IND vs AUS playing XI: World Cup 2023, India vs Australia- Will Shubhman Gill play Sunday's match?

IND vs AUS playing XI: India is all set to start its 2023 ICC World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday (Oct 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 2:00 pm IST. This will be the fifth match of the tournament.

The Men in Blue defeated the Kangaroos 2-1 in a three-match series after clinching the Asia Cup title for the record eighth time. Meanwhile, both their warm-up matches were washed out due to rain.

The Indian side had a huge blow ahead of the match as ace batsmen Shubhman Gill is likely to be ruled out due to dengue. Gill could miss more than one game for India. Ishan Kishan could replace Gill in the playing XI but KL Rahul can also be asked to open if India wants to play Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia may have Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc as their frontline pacers, while Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell may have the spin duties. Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis also look set to be in the starting line-up for them.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: India vs Australia probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia (Aus): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Will Shubham Gill play?

Shubman Gill is unwell and said to miss the home team's first game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, the Indian Coach and veteran cricketer, Rahul Dravid, offered hopes by saying, Gill is "feeling better than yesterday" and the medical team is monitoring him, we've got 36 hours to go (for the game).

Queried on whether Gill would be in a condition to play the game on Sunday, Dravid said, "the medical team hasn't ruled him out yet".

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: India vs Australia injury update

The Indian team is devoid of any injuries and Rohit Sharma is set to have all the players available for selection for the first match. Shubman Gill had uncertainty over playing this match due to illness, but the batter looks set to play. For Australia, there are no injury concerns apart from Travis Head, who has a hand issue.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Match details

Match: India Vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 5

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, October 8, 2:00 PM (IST)

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website

