IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Predicted playing XI, preview before the final showdown on Sunday

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: India and Australia will square off for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy on February 11. The match is slated for 1:30 pm IST at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa. Both sides will come to the final with a winning streak from the past four matches.

Many look forward to this clash, as it can redeem India from its ICC World Cup defeat in November 2023. But India U19 captain Uday Saharan has ruled out any such “revenge” tactic. "No, we are not thinking about revenge. We are firmly focussed on the present and neither wants to dwell on the past nor look too far ahead," skipper Saharan recently told PTI Bhasha in Benoni.

Australian side has four powerhouses that could spell trouble for India- skipper Hugh Weibgen, opener Harry Dixon, seamers Tom Straker and Callum Vidler, the consistent performers during this edition.

India, on the other side, also has shown skill in all its departments during this tournament. Led by Saharan, who is leading the batting charts with 389 runs, the team's performance got better with each match and the only time it has been pushed to a corner in the tournament is the semifinal where it pipped hosts South Africa by a solitary wicket.

India U19 had beaten Australia in the 2012 and 2018 finals and will try to reclaim the title from Aussies on Sunday.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Predicted playing XI

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (WK), Innesh Mahajan (WK), Aradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

Australia U19: Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (C), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O’ Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken (WK), Ryan Hicks (WK), Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Match details

Match: IND U19 vs AUS U19 ICC World Cup

Date and Time: February 11 (Sunday) at 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

Live-streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports