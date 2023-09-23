IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill opens up on return to Mohali, says 'it was a dream to play an international match'

India’s Shubman Gill has opened up his return to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali as he lived the dream of playing an international match at the venue. Gill, representing Punjab at the domestic circuit started his playing career in the surroundings of the PCA stadium where India beat Australia in the first ODI on Friday, September 22. This was Gill’s first international match at the venue having started his young career representing Punjab.

Gill opens up on dream return

“I was 7 years old when we came to Mohali for the first time. Since I had seen so many matches here as a spectator, it was a dream for me to play an international match in Mohali. I'd played a couple of IPL matches but to play an international match with my family watching was special,” said Gill in the post-match on Friday.

The sensational youngster has been in top form in 2023 having scored six international hundreds and three IPL hundreds. He was on course for another ton on Friday, before he was dismissed by Adam Zampa on 74. His innings consisted of 6 fours and a couple of sixes while striking at a rate of more than 100. His impressive opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) was the feature of the innings as they stitched a 142-run stand for the opening wicket.

Both batters laid the foundation for the Indian innings as the hosts won the opening OPDI in Mohali by five wickets. India were tasked to chase 277 runs, with skipper KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also hitting fifties in a one-sided run chase.

Gill recently recorded 58 against Pakistan in the Super Four contest of the Asia Cup and will be an ace card for Team India during the ODI World Cup next month. India will take on Australia in the second ODI on Sunday, September 24 in Indore with an opportunity to seal the series 2-0 with a win.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE