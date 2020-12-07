IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss pink-ball Test

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had pulled his hamstring before suffering a concussion during India’s first T20I match against Australia, was ruled out of the entire three-match T20I series. While Indian fans hoped that the flamboyant southpaw would return in time for the pink-ball Test against Australia, starting December 17, it is being reported that Jadeja is likely to miss the first Test at the Adelaide.

Jadeja, concussed, was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI in the first T20I match against Australia as the leg-spinner went on to spin a web around the Aussie batters to help India take a crucial win. However, if Jadeja goes on to miss the first Test then it could come as a huge blow to the Indian team who rely on Jadeja’s batting prowess down the order.

With India missing Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, Jadeja’s absence is likely to hit the visitors hard while making the Australian team even more favourites to win the four-match Test series.

India will also miss Kohli’s services after the first Test with the Indian skipper set to leave for India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane, who scored an unbeaten century in the tour match against Australia A, will lead the Indian side in the last three Tests.

India scripted history Down Under by becoming the first Asian side to win a Test series against Australia on Australian soil in 2018-19.