Amazing game of cricket, says Kohli after India seal T20I series with game to go

After winning the second T20I by six wickets and taking the unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli said it was an `amazing game of cricket` and lauded his teammates for their contribution in the match.

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer chased down 37 runs from the final three overs to put the visitors over the line.

Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli also got among the runs as India chased down the total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Amazing game of cricket. Well done boys."

"Team Spirit Hundred points symbol Well played boys," KL Rahul tweeted.

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar hailed Men in Blue`s comprehensive performance in the shortest format series so far.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series. Defending 161 in the 1st game and chasing 195 in the 2nd showed what a comprehensive performance this has been. Well done!" he tweeted.

Pandya was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 42 off 22 balls and he dedicated this victory to the countrymen."This one is for everyone back home!" Pandya tweeted.

Iyer, who is celebrating his 26th birthday today, took to Twitter and said "Could not have asked for a better birthday. Thank you everyone for your wishes."Batting first, Australia once again piled on the misery on Indian bowlers and the side posted a total of 194 owing to knocks of 58 and 46 from Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. No Indian bowler apart from T Natarajan was able to leave his mark in the match and dropping catches did not help the visitor`s cause.

India did manage to remain on track throughout the whole chase as Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli played knocks of 52 and 40 respectively. In the final overs, Hardik (42*) and Shreyas (12*) managed to hit big shots to take Men in Blue over the line.

Both the teams will now lock horns in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.