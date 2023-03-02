IND vs AUS: R Ashwin overtakes Kapil Dev to become India's third-highest wicket-taker during Indore Test

On Day 2 of the Indore Test, on Thursday (March 02), Indian bowlers were much consistent in their line and length as they dismissed Australia for 197 after the visitors were 156 for 4 at stumps on the opening day. After India were dismissed for 109, Australia had a strong chance to take a sizeable lead but Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav chipped in with regular breakthroughs to skittle out the Aussies for less than 200. Ashwin, with his 3 for 44, achieved a historic feat as he overtook legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Most international wickets for India

1) Anil Kumble - 953

2) Harbhajan Singh - 707

3) R Ashwin - 689*

4) Kapil Dev - 687

5) Zaheer Khan - 597

After the end of Australia's first innings in the Indore Test, Ashwin has 466 wickets in Tests, 151 in ODIs and 72 in the shortest format of the game. On Wednesday (March 01), the 36-year-old wily off-spinner also became the No. 1 Test bowler, surpassing England seamer James Anderson.

Talking about the third and penultimate Test, India dismissed Australia for 197 and have to get rid of an 88-run deficit and then aim for setting up a tough target for the Steve Smith-led side. With a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series, India need another win to cement a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to be held at The Oval, London on June 07.