Ind vs Aus, ODI series: Updated World Cup Super League standings before series opener in Mumbai

After a riveting 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, the two heavyweights will now lock horns with each other in the three-match ODI series opener. The first ODI will kick off on Friday (March 17) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. It won't feature both the regular captains as Rohit Sharma is out due to personal reasons whereas Pat Cummins remains in Australia after the death of his mother.

Hence, Hardik Pandya and Steve Smith will lead their respective sides. Rohit is expected to return for the remaining two games. Ahead of the series opener, here's a look at the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Standings:

The above table is updated after the end of the Bangladesh-England three-match series in the Bangla Tigers' backyard, on March 06. It will be interesting to see how the table appears after the end of the India-Australia series. After the 2015 ODI World Cup, India and Australia have met in five bilateral series in the 50-over format. India have won only two with the Men in Yellow winning the remaining three.

Talking about the World Cup Super League, the top eight teams will directly qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November. The top-seven teams have already qualified and it remains to be seen who among West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe join them.