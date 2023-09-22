Ind vs Aus: 'Looks like he is about to...' - Suresh Raina all praise for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of 1st ODI

Jasprit Bumrah made an international comeback after 11 months during the Ireland T20Is in Dublin last month. His comeback was eagerly waited as India is gearing up for the ODI World Cup at home, which kicks off on October 05. Having suffered from back issues, Bumrah missed the entire T20 World Cup last year, the Bangladesh tour, Australia home series, WTC final and IPL 2023. However, he looked in fine form during the Ireland series.

Bumrah ended the Ireland T20Is with four wickets from two games to end with the Player-of-the-Series award. Following this, the 29-year-old was right on the money with the ball in the Asia Cup 2023 edition as well. He ended with four wickets in as many matches at an average of 17.75. He made the ball move in the early overs and kept it tight to account for key wickets in India's title run. Now, the speedster is involved in India's three ODIs, at home, versus Australia with the series opener on Friday (September 22) in Mohali.

Ahead of KL Rahul-led India's Mohali ODI versus Pat Cummins & Co., Suresh Raina -- India's former all-rounder and 2011 World Cup winner -- heaped praise on Bumrah and feels the pacer has worked on his run-up and increased it as well. In addition, he feels Bumrah is close to returning to his very best with the CWC 2023 edition only few weeks away.

Speaking on JioCinema, Raina said, "He has just bowled about 5 or 6 overs till now. Rohit Sharma is with him and monitoring how effective he can be with the new ball. If we want to dismiss Australia's top order, we have Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for that. The line and speed with which he's bowling, it's swinging fully round the wicket. Even in his run-up, you can see, he has increased it a little bit, but the swing in his finishing line is praiseworthy. He's worked very hard especially with his injuries to his back and knee, after his run-up, the extra four or five yards he's getting for recovery, his speed and swing have come back. "

He added, "The quickness he's gotten with the length of his deliveries is very important. Australia's batting lineup is strong, but they'll prioritize eating up Bumrah's overs because he maintains his pace of 140-145. We can see that he has worked really hard and is enjoying it. It looks like he's about to become 'Boom Boom Bumrah' once again."

India:

For First two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (if fit), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE