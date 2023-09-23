IND vs AUS: Josh Inglis reflects on rivalry with Alex Carey before WC, says 'I'm playing as pure batter'

Australia’s wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis has reflected on his stance in the current Australian side after impressing in the first ODI against India on Friday, September 22. Inglis, 28, is likely to be Australia’s second-choice wicketkeeper after Alex Carey who was rested for the opening match. Aussies lost the opening match against India by five wickets with Inglis playing a 45-run knock in Mohali. The defeat also saw Australia trail 0-1 in the three-match series with the second contest taking place on Sunday.

Inglis reflects on performance

“In the past, I have played purely as a batsman,” Inglis said.

“I quite enjoy my fielding so there’s no issue with that at all.

“I’m just trying to string some games together and put in some performances that will make them have to pick me almost.”

Inglis scored 45 runs, second-best for Australia after David Warner’s knock of 52 runs in Mohali. The Aussies scored 266 runs in 50 overs however, they were undone by a resolute Indian side who reached the target with ease. Inglis has been handy for the national side but will be lucky to feature in the World Cup having missed out on the T20 edition in 2022. He was replaced by Cameron Green in the side that time.

What happened in the match?

India’s second-string ODI squad started the three-match ODI series on a high as they got the better of Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Riding on the bowling show from Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill’s brilliant knock at the top, the Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win against Australia to go 1-0 in the series. The contest also saw Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ruturaj Gaikwad star with respective fifties.

Asked to chase 277, the Indian team started with all guns blazing with Gaikwad and Gill setting a perfect platform for the middle order. The pair stitched a 142-run stand for the opening wicket before Gaikwad was dismissed on 71 off 77 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer, having seen limited chances at the Asia Cup failed to make the most of his opportunity and was dismissed for three. While Gill looked good for another hundred, he failed to capitalise on the start and was bowled by Adam Zampa for 74.

The two teams will next meet on Sunday, September 24 with India standing an opportunity to win the series. The two teams are also scheduled to meet in the third ODI on September 27, while the biggest meeting will come in the ODI World Cup. The World Cup meeting will take place on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai.

