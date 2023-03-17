IND vs AUS: India bowl first in Mumbai, unwell Aussie keeper heads home, big update on playing XI

India’s stand-in captain for the first ODI against Australia, Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. As regular skipper Rohit Sharma was unavailable for selection for this game only due to family commitments, team management roped in Ishan Kishan as his replacement at the top of the order. Out-of-favour batter, KL Rahul is also picked, whereas, left-arm unorthodox Kuldeep Yadav retained his place in the XI.

On other hand, Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith also informed that veteran opener David Warner hasn’t recovered completely and as a result will miss today’s game. In his place, the Aussies have picked Mitchell Marsh who will open alongside Travis Head.

At the toss, Smith also revealed that regular keeper-batter Alex Carey is sick and has returned home while Josh Inglis is picked as his replacement.

As mentioned by Mitchell Marsh in the pre-match presser on Thursday, the visiting team is banking on the bulk of all-rounders they have in their squad to deliver on D-Day. On that note other than Marsh, Australia picked Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Sean Abbott in the XI.

Whereas, for India, young, dynamite, and the man-in-form at the moment Shubman Gill retained his place at the top while T20I specialist Suryakumar Yadav is picked to play at four in place of injured and out Shreyas Iyer.

The first of the three ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium will also mark the 300th international match for Ravindra Jadeja, who also returned to the XI for the first time in over six months.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams –

India -

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia –