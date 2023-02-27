IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia- Check all details here

IND vs. AUS 3rd Test: The third Test match of the four–match series, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played between India and Australia from March 1 to March 5 in Indore. After defeating Australia by six wickets in the second Test match, Team India successfully defended the Border Gavaskar Trophy and would want to go full-blown in their pursuit of the WTC final in England. India also won the first Test of the four-match series by innings and 132 runs, giving them a 2-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Find out when and where you can watch the live telecast of India’s test against Australia.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Squads details

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav



Australia: Steven Smith (C), Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann



When will India vs Australia's 3rd test match be played?

The third Test match will be played from March 1 to March 5, 2023.



Where will the third Test match between India and Australia be held?

India vs Australia 3rd test match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.



When will the third Test match between India and Australia begin?

India vs Australia 3rd test match will begin at 9:30 a.m. IST.

Where can I watch the third Test match between India and Australia?