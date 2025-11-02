/IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Social media buzzes over Arshdeep Singh’s return; India make 3 changes, Harshit benched

India’s highest T20I wicket taker, Arshdeep Singh, has finally returned to the playing XI for the third game against Australia in Hobart on Sunday (Nov 2). After warming benching for the first two games, with India playing seamer Harshit Rana in his place, Arshdeep returned, with India making as many as three changes to their playing XI. Trailing (0-1) in this five-match series, India, desperate for a win, included keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar for Kuldeep Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first.

On the other hand, Australia also made a change to their side, bringing in all-rounder Sean Abbott for Josh Hazlewood, who was released after the 2nd T20I to prepare for the home Ashes, starting November 21 in Perth.

Here are the two teams –



Australia - Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann



India - Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah



Even though the fans continued to wonder what wrong Samson did to anyone to not get an extended run in this format despite peaking at the top from July 2024 until the Asia Cup this year, they were elated to see Arshdeep back in India’s T20I side for the first time since playing against Sri Lanka in the concluded continental tournament in the UAE.



The left-arm seamer, however, extended his lead at the top of the wickets tally for India in T20Is, with two quick scalps in his first two overs, removing the dangerous Travis Head (6) and Josh Inglis (1).

