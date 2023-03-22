IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & where to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI match on mobile, laptop

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live streaming: India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Test series comfortably against Australia but is finding it hard to do the same in the ODI format. The Indian top-order struggled in the second ODI allowing Australia to level the series in a rather dominant fashion. The third match of this three-match ODI series will be held in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. In the second ODI match, Australia thumped India by 10 wickets in Vishakhapatnam after bowling them out for a mere 117 runs.

Mitchel Starc was the pick of the bowlers, taking a fifer, with Sean Abbott taking three wickets. In the chase, Australia got to the target in just 11 overs with Mitchell March scoring 66 runs from 36 balls and Travis Head piling up 50 runs in 30 balls. The series now stands at 1-1 and the Chennai contest will be a deciding match of the series. Rohit Sharma & Co suffered their worst loss in the history of the format on Sunday in Vishakhapatnam, following a tenacious triumph in the first ODI in Mumbai.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steve Smith (Captain), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Here are all the live-streaming details of the last ODI match between India and Australia:

When will India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, 22 March.

Where will India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will India vs Australia 3rd ODI match begin?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be telecast?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be live-streamed?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE