AUS vs IND 3rd ODI online ticket booking: Check step-by-step process to book match tickets online

AUS vs IND 3rd ODI online ticket booking: After defeating Australia for the fourth time in a row in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma's Team India will renew their white-ball rivalry with the visitors in the action-packed One Day Internationals (ODIs). Now with one each, India and Australia are standing at 1-1 and will square off against each other in the third and final match of the ODI series. The third match will be played on Wednesday, March 22. Rohit Sharma & Co suffered their worst loss in the history of the format on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, following a victory in the first ODI in Mumbai. Both sides showed their strengths and shortcomings in the previous two games and for the third game, they will try to work out any kinks.

AUS vs IND 3rd ODI match ticket price

The ODI match between India and Australia has a minimum ticket price of Rs. 800 and a maximum ticket price of Rs. 3000. Cricket fans can get tickets online using the bookmyshow.com website or app from March 13. If you wish to cheer from the stands, it is advisable to book your seats as soon as possible because they are selling out quickly. Physical Tickets will be delivered at least 2 - 3 days before the match day.

AUS vs IND ODI: Australia vs India 3rd ODI match ticket online booking

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to get tickets for the third ODI match between Australia and India online. You can book tickets via the Paytm app or the Bookmyshow app.

AUS vs IND ODI: How to book India vs Australia 3rd ODI match online tickets via Paytm?

Visit the Paytm app's ticket booking section. Go to the IND vs AUS (1st ODI) section after choosing Event Tickets. Open that tab and then click the "Buy Now" button. Before selecting a seat, decide what kind of ticket you wish to purchase. When you confirm your seat, complete the remaining fields. Finally, use funds from your Paytm account to purchase the ticket. Regular updates will be sent to the buyer via email or SMS.

How to book India vs Australia 3rd ODI online tickets via Bookmyshow?

Open the Bookmyshow app and look for the ODI series (1st ODI) between Australia and India. Choose "Book Now" After choosing your seats in the following row, you will be sent to the payment platform Pay where you can print a digital copy of your ticket.

