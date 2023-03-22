ugc_banner

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: BIZARRE run continues for Suryakumar Yadav with hat-trick of golden ducks

Chennai, IndiaUpdated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav hits new low with third golden duck Photograph:(PTI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Suryakumar Yadav has hit a new low in the ongoing ODI series against Australia after being dismissed for a third consecutive golden duck against Australia in Chennai. 

Things could go no right for India’s Surykaumar Yadav after lightning struck not once, not twice but thrice after he was dismissed for a third consecutive golden duck in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Suryakumar, ICC T20I Player of the Year for 2022, has not enjoyed his recent time with the bat, but getting dismissed for a golden duck in three consecutive matches only reminds of Martin Tyler’s epic commentary for Sergio Aguero’s goal to clinch the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2012 – “I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again. So watch it, drink it in.”

More to Follow…

RELATED

Manchester United takeover: Battle heats up ahead of deadline for improved second bids

IPL 2023: MI's new batting coach Kieron Pollard ready for new season, says 'words really can't describe...'

IPL 2023: Teams to name Playing XI after toss as franchises gear up for upcoming season