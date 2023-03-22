IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: BIZARRE run continues for Suryakumar Yadav with hat-trick of golden ducks

Things could go no right for India’s Surykaumar Yadav after lightning struck not once, not twice but thrice after he was dismissed for a third consecutive golden duck in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Suryakumar, ICC T20I Player of the Year for 2022, has not enjoyed his recent time with the bat, but getting dismissed for a golden duck in three consecutive matches only reminds of Martin Tyler’s epic commentary for Sergio Aguero’s goal to clinch the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2012 – “I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again. So watch it, drink it in.”