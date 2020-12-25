IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming: How and where to watch India vs Australia match?

The Indian cricket team on Friday announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, scheduled to start from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as the visitors brought in the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant while handing debuts to youngsters Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

India is currently trailing the series against Australia by 0-1 after a disappointing loss in Adelaide.

When and what time will India vs Australia 2nd Test begin?

India vs Australia 2nd Test will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd Test take place?

India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia 2nd Test in India?

India vs Australia 2nd Test will be live on Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test?

India vs Australia 2nd Test will be live-streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV apps besides Sony Sports Network platforms.

Playing XI:

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj