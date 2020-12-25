IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming: How and where to watch India vs Australia match?

India's batsman Mayank Agarwal (R) plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine looks on. Photograph:( AFP )
India is currently trailing the series against Australia by 0-1 after a disappointing loss in Adelaide.
The Indian cricket team on Friday announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, scheduled to start from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as the visitors brought in the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant while handing debuts to youngsters Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.
Also read: Indian and Australian players to pay tribute to Dean Jones on Boxing Day Test
India vs Australia 2nd Test will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.
India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.
India vs Australia 2nd Test will be live on Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) in India.
India vs Australia 2nd Test will be live-streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV apps besides Sony Sports Network platforms.
Playing XI:
Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj