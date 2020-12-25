Indian and Australian players to pay tribute to Dean Jones on Boxing Day Test

Indian and Australian players will pay a special tribute to legendary cricketer Dean Jones on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Former Aussie great passed away in Mumbai in September during the Indian Premier League 2020. The special tribute will be held during the Tea break on Day 1 at the MCG.

Jones was a massively popular commentator and analyst and was roped in for the analysis show during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which is being held in UAE. Jones has commentated in leagues across the world and was a popular figure due to his classy takes on the match.

The former Aussie batsman played 52 Test matches while scoring 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. Jones had smashed 11 centuries including the highest score of 216. He was a crucial part of Allan Border's Australian side. Jones represented Australia in 164 ODIs and went on to score 6068 runs including seven centuries in 46 fifties.

Upon Dean's death, the former Aussie was given a private farewell lap at the MCG's hallowed turf.