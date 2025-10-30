/IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will take on Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (Oct 31). The first T20I match in Canberra was washed out due to rain, but India will take some positives as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who had been struggling for runs in this format, looked in good touch. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler in the first T20I, and once again, he could be a key player, as his ability to take early wickets might make a big difference on the pace-friendly Melbourne pitch. Both teams will be eager to win this match and take an early lead in the series. As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.