/IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will take on Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (Oct 31). The first T20I match in Canberra was washed out due to rain, but India will take some positives as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who had been struggling for runs in this format, looked in good touch. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler in the first T20I, and once again, he could be a key player, as his ability to take early wickets might make a big difference on the pace-friendly Melbourne pitch. Both teams will be eager to win this match and take an early lead in the series. As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
The second game of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia is scheduled for Oct 31 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match will start at 1:45 PM IST.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.
The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Also Read - Dravid credits Rohit for India's turnaround in T20Is, says changes 'driven by the captain'
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis and Tanveer Sangha
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma