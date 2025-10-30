From Abhishek Sharma to SuryaKumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma
India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of Indian batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 25 matches, Sharma has scored 868 runs at a strike rate of 194.18. His tally also includes five half-centuries and two centuries.
India's star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 164.31 in T20Is. So far, Jaiswal has played 23 matches and scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15.
India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, is next on this list. He has scored 2709 runs in 91 T20I matches at a strike rate of 164.18. His tally also includes four centuries.
Rinku Singh, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with a strike rate of 161.76. In T20Is, Rinku has played 34 matches and scored 550 runs at an average of 42.30.
The rising star from India, Tilak Varma maintains a good strike rate of 149.14 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 33 matches and scored 962 runs at an average of 53.44.