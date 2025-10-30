LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 30, 2025, 21:03 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 21:04 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to SuryaKumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma

Abhishek Sharma - 194.18
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma - 194.18

India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of Indian batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 25 matches, Sharma has scored 868 runs at a strike rate of 194.18. His tally also includes five half-centuries and two centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 164.31
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 164.31

India's star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 164.31 in T20Is. So far, Jaiswal has played 23 matches and scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15.

SuryaKumar Yadav - 164.18
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

SuryaKumar Yadav - 164.18

India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, is next on this list. He has scored 2709 runs in 91 T20I matches at a strike rate of 164.18. His tally also includes four centuries.

Rinku Singh - 161.76
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rinku Singh - 161.76

Rinku Singh, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with a strike rate of 161.76. In T20Is, Rinku has played 34 matches and scored 550 runs at an average of 42.30.

Tilak Varma - 149.14
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tilak Varma - 149.14

The rising star from India, Tilak Varma maintains a good strike rate of 149.14 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 33 matches and scored 962 runs at an average of 53.44.

