/Dravid credits Rohit for India's turnaround in T20Is, says changes 'driven by the captain'

Former India coach Rahul Dravid, who left the position after India's T20 World Cup win in 2024, has credited Rohit Sharma for the evolution of India's T20 cricket team. Notably, Rohit also retired from T20Is following the WC victory. Under Rohit, who took over the captaincy from Rohit, India decided to play an aggressive brand of cricket which eventually helped them win their second T20 World Cup after winning the first one in 2007. While Dravid was replaced by Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, Suryakumar Yadav replaced Rohit as India T20I skipper.

What Dravid said about Rohit as T20I captain?

"From the time I came in, a lot of the discussion with Rohit was around how we wanted to play a more aggressive brand of cricket, and we tried (to do just that)," said the former heard coach during a chat show Breakfast with Champions. While Dravid is credited with ending India's ICC trophy drought, he credited players and the leader for the success India achieved under him.

"It has to be driven by the leaders, right? It has to be driven by the captain. It has to be driven by the players because they’ve got to "do it, right? They’ve got to take the risks. You might be giving them a certain amount of security, but in the end, they are the ones who’ve got to take those chances, take those risks,” Dravid added.

