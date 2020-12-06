IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Virat and Co. beat Australia in a high scoring thriller

India seals the T20I series against Australia after beating them by six wickets in a high scoring clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Virat and Co. took an unassailable in 2-0 lead against the hosts.

India won the toss and chose to bowl. Australia were off to a great start as interim skipper Matthew Wade smashed a quickfire 58 runs off just 38 balls. However, Indian bowlers were quick to bounce back after Wade's dismissal after removing D'Arcy Short and Maxwell. Steve Smith held on to the crease. Stoinis and Henriques added the finishing touches to the Aussie innings powering the hosts to 194 runs in 20 overs. T Natarajan impressed everyone with his bowling spell. The newbie conceded 20 runs in just four over and scalped two wickets.

India too were off to a good start. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan racked up quick boundaries in the first powerplay keeping India in the chase. However, India lost quick wickets in the middle overs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was on the crease and smashed 40 runs off 24 runs. Pandya's innings were crucial to India as he took the team over the line. India needed 14 runs in final six balls. Pandya's two 6s in the 20th over sealed the deal for India with two balls to spare. Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blitzkrieg against the Aussie bowling unit.

India's win against Australia at the SCG makes it the second-highest successful run chases in Australia T20Is.

Highest successful run chases in Australia (T20I)

198 Ind vs Aus SCG 2016

195 Ind vs Aus SCG 2020 *

174 SL vs Aus Geelong 2017

169 SL vs Aus MCG 2017

Most consecutive wins in T20Is

12 Afghanistan (2018-19)

11 Afghanistan (2016-17)

09 Pakistan (2018)

09 India (2020) (current streak)

India will be eyeing to clean sweep Australia in the third and final T20I.