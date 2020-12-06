India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Preview, probable XI, players to watch out for

India is set to take on hosts Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Virat and Co. will look to seal the deal at Sydney to get some confidence before heading towards the much-anticipated Test series.

Also read: Ind vs Aus: Kohli has unbelievable bowling attack, says Head

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja starred in a close win against Australia in the first T20I in Canberra. However, India will head to the second match without Jadeja, who has been ruled out for the rest of the series. Pacer Shardul Thakur has been added to the T20I squad. KL Rahul's form has continued from the IPL, he scored a crucial half-century in tough conditions at Canberra. Virat could be lethal at SCG as he got out on a loose shot in Canberra and will not be looking to repeat the mistake. T Natarajan filled in Bumrah's shoes and troubled the Aussie batsmen. Chahar was expensive but troubled the man in form Steve Smith.

Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back. SCG has been an ideal place for Aussie batsmen to score runs. Finch's injury leaves his availability hanging. Steve Smith seemed comfortable at the SCG than Canberra. Hazlewood was expensive last time and his over against Jadeja changed the course of the match. If Finch does not play this match, Steve Smith could don the role of captain.

Possible XI (India): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Possible XI (Australia): Aaron Finch (c)/D'Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

Squads:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis

India: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini