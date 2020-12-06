IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How and where to watch India vs Australia?

India is set to take on hosts Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Virat and Co. will look to seal the deal at Sydney to get some confidence before heading towards the much-anticipated Test series.

Also read: India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Preview, probable XI, players to watch out for

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja starred in a close win against Australia in the first T20I in Canberra. However, India will head to the second match without Jadeja, who has been ruled out for the rest of the series. Pacer Shardul Thakur has been added to the T20I squad. KL Rahul's form has continued from the IPL, he scored a crucial half-century in tough conditions at Canberra. Virat could be lethal at SCG as he got out on a loose shot in Canberra and will not be looking to repeat the mistake. T Natarajan filled in Bumrah's shoes and troubled the Aussie batsmen. Chahar was expensive but troubled the man in form Steve Smith.

When and what time will India vs Australia 2nd T20I begin?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will start at 1:40 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd T20I take place?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia 2nd T20I in India?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be live on Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV apps besides Sony Sports Network platforms.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Squads

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.