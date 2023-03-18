IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Why Vizag is happy hunting ground for Rohit, Virat as India get ready to clinch series?

With Team India in full confidence going into the second ODI against Australia on Sunday, March 19 the likes of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma will be geared up as they return to their happy hunting ground. The contest on Sunday in Visakhapatnam will see both Rohit and Virat take on the Aussies while they will look to better their already impressive record. The Indian team will have a golden opportunity to seal the series as they took a 1-0 lead on Friday.

What is Rohit, Virat's record in Vizag?

Both Virat and Rohit are India's highest scorers at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and will look to make another impression Sunday. In six innings at the venue, Virat has scored 556 runs including three hundreds, while he was once dismissed on 99. In October 2018 against West Indies, Virat scored an unbeaten knock of 157 runs which consisted of 13 fours and 4 sixes.

Virat also scored 118 against Australia in October 2010 while he played a 117-run knock against West Indies on 2nd December 2011.

On the flip side, Rohit has scored 342 runs in six innings at the venue with a best of 159. Rohit played the innings against West Indies in December 2019 where he scored 17 fours and 5 sixes. In the same match, Virat was out for a golden duck while KL Rahul and Rohit put together an opening of 227 runs.

Rohit also has two fifties at the venue with scores of an unbeaten 90 against West Indies and 70 against New Zealand.

India ready to clinch the series

After KL Rahul's superb unbeaten 75-run knock at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India beat the Aussies by 1-0 and will now look to win the series. The Men in Blue will welcome back skipper Rohit, who was missing from the first ODI while Ishan Kishan is expected to make way. Ravindra Jadeja was also in impressive form as he scalped two wickets and scored unbeaten 45 runs.

The second ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM.

