/IND vs AUS 2025: Virat Kohli receives one-line suggestion from Australian great after Perth duck

Indian batting great Virat Kohli got out on an eight-ball duck on his return to international cricket after eight months. Against Australia in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Kohli got out caught excellently at the point while chasing the sixth stump line off Mitchell Starc. His dismissal brought back daunting memories of the past Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where Kohli got out around half a dozen times while attempting to play the wider of the off-stump deliveries across five Tests. He, however, received a one-line suggestion from an Australian great following his Perth duck.

Matthew Hayden, a two-time World Cup winner with Australia, suggested Kohli to keep overthinking and self-arguments away following his Perth horror, while voicing faith in his technique and batting approach overall.

"Virat Kohli's striking ability and contact points are exceptional. After scoring 14,000 runs in this format, there's little to question about his approach, as he consistently plays the ball on the rise and finds timing early," Hayden said on Star Sports.



"One thing I hope he avoids is arguing with himself and overthinking, which can lead to mistakes. He is destructive when he has clarity, certainty, and the ability to read the game—qualities his experience provides.”



India lost the series opener by seven wickets after failing to defend a paltry 137 in a rain-hit encounter. Seamer Arshdeep Singh, who removed dangerous Travis Head early inside the Powerplay, feels for someone like Kohli, who is a walking batting great and played over 300 One-Dayers for India, form is just a word for him.



"He has played more than 300 matches for India, so form is just a word for him," Arshdeep said to the media after the Perth ODI. "He knows how to get going. It is always like a blessing to be in the same dressing room with him, and going forward I feel there'll be a lot of runs for him in this series as well."



Meanwhile, not only Kohli but former Indian captain Rohit Sharma also failed to accomplish anything significant on his return to the Indian team, getting out on just eight off 14 balls. Both, however, would be keen on putting up an improved show in the second One-Dayer at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (Oct 23).

