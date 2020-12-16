IND vs AUS 1st Test: When and where to watch first Test match between India vs Australia?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 16, 2020, 09.21 PM(IST)

Australia virus cluster raises question marks over India cricket tour Photograph:( AFP )

India won a Test series for the first time Down Under when the sides clashed two years ago and Australia are determined to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Australia and India renew their fierce rivalry in a four-Test series that begins with a day-night game in Adelaide on Thursday. 

When and what time will India vs Australia 1st Test begin?

India vs Australia 1st Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 1st Test take place?

India vs Australia 1st Test match will be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia 1st Test in India?

India vs Australia 1st Test will be live on Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test?

India vs Australia 1st Test will be live-streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV apps besides Sony Sports Network platforms.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Test Squads:

Australia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav

