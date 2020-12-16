IND vs AUS 1st Test: When and where to watch first Test match between India vs Australia?

Australia virus cluster raises question marks over India cricket tour Photograph:( AFP )
India won a Test series for the first time Down Under when the sides clashed two years ago and Australia are determined to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Australia and India renew their fierce rivalry in a four-Test series that begins with a day-night game in Adelaide on Thursday.
India vs Australia 1st Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
India vs Australia 1st Test match will be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.
India vs Australia 1st Test will be live on Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) in India.
India vs Australia 1st Test will be live-streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV apps besides Sony Sports Network platforms.
India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Test Squads:
Australia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson
India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav