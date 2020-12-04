IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: How and where to watch India vs Australia?

Australia and India are set to start the three-match T20I series with the opener at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I between Australia and India.

Australia won the ODI series 2-1 and would be looking to repeat the feat in the shortest format of the game. But India, after winning the last ODI, would be looking to continue the winning run in the T20Is.

Kohli: Great chance to have a look at a few guys. Have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that. Natarajan is making his debut today. Looked composed in the third ODI. There was a reason I went to him.

Finch: Been quite a big buildup anyway. Was expected to be at this time. Not much changes. Short opens the batting, Wade at three. Phenomenal design, grateful to be able to wear it (the indigenous kit).

When and what time will India vs Australia 1st T20I begin?

India vs Australia 1st T20I will start at 1:40 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 1st T20I take place?

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be held at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia 1st T20I in India?

India vs Australia 1st T20I will be live on Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I?

India vs Australia 1st T20I will be live-streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV apps besides Sony Sports Network platforms.

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Squads

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

